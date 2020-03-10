Celine Dion has good news and bad news for her fans.

The singer recently came down with symptoms that indicated a common cold, and out of concern for her health, she was tested for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. The tests came back negative, but the singer will still be postponing a number of concerts as she recovers from her cold.

"On Monday night, a day after completing a six-show run in the New York area, Celine began feeling the symptoms of a common cold. The symptoms persisted into Tuesday, and her doctors instructed her to rest for the next 5-7 days," a statement posted to Dion's FaceBook page explained on Tuesday. "After testing her, the doctors concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19."

"I’m so sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh," Dion said in the statement. "I hope everyone understands."

As she battles a cold, Dion has nixed two upcoming performances on her Courage World Tour, including her Wednesday show at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and her show on Friday at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The shows have been rescheduled, however. Her Washington D.C. show is being pushed back to November 16 and her Pittsburgh concert is rescheduled for Nov. 18.

"Performances of her COURAGE WORLD TOUR are expected to resume on Tuesday, March 24 in Denver, CO at the Pepsi Center as initially scheduled," the statement concluded. "Ticket holders of the postponed performances will receive more information shortly and should keep their original tickets to use at the rescheduled dates."

While Dion is planning on continuing her tour, music artists across the world have been canceling and indefinitely postponing performances out of growing concerns over the global coronavirus outbreak.

Musical acts like Miley Cyrus, BTS, Green Day and Avril Lavigne have canceled tour dates in countries with high levels of coronavirus cases -- including shows here in the United States -- while many music and film festivals, such as SXSW and Coachella, have cancelled events or pushed them back to later in the year.

In the US, there have been over 1,000 reported cases of the virus, which has led to 30 known deaths thus far.

For more on the impact the outbreak and subsequent health concerns have had in Hollywood, see the video below.

