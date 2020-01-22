Channing Tatum is taking on a big new project for Disney.

The Logan Lucky actor has signed on to star in and produce Bob the Musical -- a project that has been in development at Disney for more than 15 years -- according to multiplereports.

Tatum will produce the project under his Free Association production banner, along with his producing partners Peter Kiernan and Reid Carolin, Variety reports.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney will soon be kicking off the hunt for a director for the project, which has become one of the longest projects to ever be stuck in development at the studio after it was first brought to Disney in 2004.

The story -- which follows a normal guy who wakes up to discover he's trapped inside a musical, like some sort of family friendly Kafka nightmare -- has had numerous writers take a crack at the script over the years, including Michael Chabon, Allan Loeb and John August, to name just a few.

During the same time, multiple filmmakers have been attached to direct -- including the Oscar-winning duo of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, both of which saw them collaborating with Tatum.

There's no word yet on when Bob the Musical might begin production and principle photography.

Tatum, however, is a good fit for the project, considering his own background in dance and musicals -- most notably his appearance in 2016's Hail, Caesar!where he played Burt Gurney, a Gene Kelly-esque entertainer. The role required Tatum to perform an old-school music dance number reminiscent of the large-scale numbers in films from the '40s, '50s and '60s, like Singing In the Rain, The Band Wagon and West Side Story.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

EXCLUSIVE: Watch Channing Tatum Learn to Tap Dance for 'Hail, Caesar!' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Channing Tatum Is Reportedly On a Dating App Following Split From Jessie J

Channing Tatum Faces Impossible Test in a Freezing River on NatGeo's 'Running Wild' (Exclusive)

Channing Tatum Enjoys 'Magical' Daddy-Daughter Outing to See 'Frozen' Musical