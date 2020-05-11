Chantel Jeffries is having a bash!

The producer and DJ is teaming up with Door Dash to host a virtual dinner party on May 14. She is also celebrating the release of her new single, "Come Back to Me."

Inspired by the meaning behind her song and hosted by Travis Mills, Jeffries will also be joined by Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears, Liam Payne, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello and Fatherkels. Addison Rae, Olivia O’Brien, Jordan Clarkson, Fletcher, Alesso, Shaylen, Jay Sean, Alissa Violet, Gigi Gorgeous & Nats Getty, Dinah Jane, Nicole Scherzinger, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Lolo Zouaï will also be a part of the party.

"One of my favorite things to do is to gather a group of good friends and have dinner together. This time at home has been such an eye opener and has made me realize how much we take human connection for granted," Jeffries said in a statement. "So I wanted to create an experience that brought people together from all around the world to laugh, share a meal and I’m grateful to these partners who helped make this a reality all while giving something back to those most impacted during this time."

The dinner will also feature the first-ever live performance of "Come Back To Me."

As part of the celebration, DoorDash will donate meals to families in need through their partnership with Feeding America as fans tune in and ramp up those shares and views.

The “Come Back To Me” virtual dinner party with Jeffries and celebrity guests will exclusively air as a live premiere on YouTube on Thursday, May 14. Don't miss out!

