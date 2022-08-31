News

Charlbi Dean's Fiancé Luke Volker Mourns the Late Actress After Sudden Death at 32

By Zach Seemayer‍
Charlbi Dean's fiancé, Luke Volker, is speaking out following the actress' untimely death on Monday at age 32. Volker took to Instagram to share a message of gratitude for those who have reached out to share sympathy and support in the wake of Dean's death.

"Hi, everyone. I wanted to just post a picture of Charlbi, but it's a bit hard," Volker shared in a video he posted on Wednesday.

"I just wanted to let you know I see all your messages, all the love, and I appreciate it. I really do," Volker expressed. "It's just, I can't really reply to them right now. But thank you, guys. I appreciate it. I love you."

Dean -- the South African model and actress who made a splash in the Palm d'Or-winning Triangle of Sadness at this year's Cannes Film Festival -- died Monday of an unexpected and sudden illness.

The up-and-coming star had scored her first big screen lead role with Triangle of Sadness, appearing opposite Woody Harrelson in the film about a wrecked cruise ship and its passengers. Prior to that, she was known for playing Syonide on The CW series, Black Lightning.

