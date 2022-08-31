Charlbi Dean's fiancé, Luke Volker, is speaking out following the actress' untimely death on Monday at age 32. Volker took to Instagram to share a message of gratitude for those who have reached out to share sympathy and support in the wake of Dean's death.

"Hi, everyone. I wanted to just post a picture of Charlbi, but it's a bit hard," Volker shared in a video he posted on Wednesday.

"I just wanted to let you know I see all your messages, all the love, and I appreciate it. I really do," Volker expressed. "It's just, I can't really reply to them right now. But thank you, guys. I appreciate it. I love you."

Dean -- the South African model and actress who made a splash in the Palm d'Or-winning Triangle of Sadness at this year's Cannes Film Festival -- died Monday of an unexpected and sudden illness.

The up-and-coming star had scored her first big screen lead role with Triangle of Sadness, appearing opposite Woody Harrelson in the film about a wrecked cruise ship and its passengers. Prior to that, she was known for playing Syonide on The CW series, Black Lightning.

