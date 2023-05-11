Charles Esten Dishes on 'Nashville' Musical Reunion (Exclusive)

Charles Esten can't wait for his Nashville reunion later this year, and it shows!

The 57-year-old actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on Thursday on the red carpet for the 58th annual ACM Awards, and he's absolutely "thrilled" about getting the band together. Esten will be joined by Clare Bowen, Jonathan Jackson, Sam Palladio for the "Nashville: Reunion Tour."

They're set to open things on Sept. 23 at the Rosemont Theater in Rosemont, Illinois (about an hour and a half northwest of Chicago). There, the gang will be joined by none other than former co-star and current Grey's Anatomy star Chris Carmack. The reunion show will then head to the Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 25 in Nashville for its sold-out show, before embarking on a U.K. tour.

"Every other show if you're gonna have a reunion, you gotta go make more episodes or do something like that," Esten tells ET. "Not here. We get back onstage!"

Esten considers himself "a lucky boy" at the fact that he and his former co-stars are also taking their show across the pond.

Back in October 2021, Nashville celebrated the 10th anniversary since the show first premiered. He spoke to ET back then about two moments that stood out as the most memorable from the music-filled show.

"Being onstage with Connie at the Grand Ole Opry was a moment where I went, 'Wow, we're really doing this,'" he recalled of his co-star, Connie Britton. "A day or two later, she and I were walking on that bridge during the daytime. Here's our two characters talking about this past that is, of course, not only completely fictional, but Connie and I barely have a past... We've just met. There was no idea at that point if there's any chemistry."

"I can remember doing that scene... and to be on that bridge with that whole Nashville skyline behind us. We're like, 'Yeah, we're doing a show called Nashville,'" he continued. "I had been a fan of [Connie's] for a long time, including, especially I think, Friday Night Lights. I'd always want to do that kind of acting with that caliber of actor."

It's not by coincidence that the Nashville reunion show is taking them back to the Ryman Auditorium, where in 2018 they filmed the show's final scene, during which Esten's Deacon Claybourne played the song "A Life That's Good."

The 58th annual ACM Awards are set to stream live on Prime Video and Amazon Music's channel, Twitch, on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET from the Ford Center's The Star in Frisco, Texas.

