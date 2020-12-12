Charley Pride, legendary country music singer, has died. He was 86.

The "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" crooner died in Dallas of complications from COVID-19 on Saturday, his rep confirmed the news in a press release.

Pride emerged from Southern cotton fields to become country music’s first Black superstar and the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Known for his chart-topping hits including “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone” and “Mountain of Love,” Pride won the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year award in 1971, its top male vocalist prize in 1971 and 1972 and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

In 1967, Pride’s song "Just Between You and Me” broke into country’s Top 10. Between 1967 and 1987, Pride delivered 52 Top 10 country hits, won three GRAMMY awards and became RCA Records’ top-selling country artist.

Pride was one of only three African Americans to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000.

His last public performance was at the CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 11. He sang “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” with Jimmie Allen after accepting the CMA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Upon hearing news of his death, Dolly Parton, among other country stars and celebrities, took to twitter to express their condolences.

"I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away. It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you," she tweeted. "Rest In Peace. My love and thoughts go out to his family and all of his fans. - Dolly."

Rest In Peace. My love and thoughts go out to his family and all of his fans. - Dolly (2/2) — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 12, 2020

Saddened to hear the news that legendary Charley Pride has died. My heart breaks as 2020 gets worse. #RIP@opry family. — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) December 12, 2020

I had the honor of meeting Charley Pride several times over the years... absolutely gutted to hear of his passing #RIP — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) December 12, 2020

RIP Mr. Pride and thank you for all you did in Country Music. You showed them. We do it all. And you were a great baseball player as well 🙏🏾#kissanangelgoodmorning#countrymusic#icon#charleypridehttps://t.co/QsOybSG6rO — Yolonda Ross (@YolondaRoss) December 12, 2020

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The Pride Scholarship at Jesuit College Preparatory School, St. Philips School and Community Center, The Food Bank, or the charity of your choice.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tommy 'Tiny' Lister, 'Friday' Star, Dead at 62

David Lander Dead at 73: Remembering the 'Laverne & Shirley' Actor

Natalie Desselle Reid, 'Eve' and 'B.A.P.S.' Star, Dead at 53

Related Gallery