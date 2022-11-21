Charli D’Amelio Gets Emotional Over Winning ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 (Exclusive)
All hail the new Dancing With the Stars champion! After 10 weeks of heated competition, Charli D'Amelio and her pro partner Mark Ballas walked away from the season 31 finale on Monday with the coveted Mirrorball trophy.
The 18-year-old TikTok superstar spoke with ET's Denny Directo after the grand finale, and she got emotional as she reflected on her big win and her impressive DWTS journey.
"I think I've just learned so much, that, I don't even know," she said in awe, as she held the sparkling trophy and smiled. "This is... I don't think that this has hit yet"
"I don't even know what to think," a still-speechless D'Amelio said, as she looked down at the Mirrorball trophy. "I'm just very excited!"
Over the course of the season, D'Amelio delivered consistantly stellar performances with Ballas as the two formed a close friendship through their appreciation for dance. With the journey at an end, Ballas said the best thing he's gotten from the experience is "a lifetime of memories that will last forever."
"The quality time you spend, the friendships you make, the relationships you make, that's what lasts forever, you know?" Ballad shared. "So I had a fantastic time."
D'Amelio and Ballas performed two perfect routines during Monday's finale. First, they delivered a redemption dance, performing a jive number that blew the judges away.
Then, their second dance of the night -- a gorgeous freestyle that explored reigniting a love for dance -- managed to bring judge Derek Hough to tears.
"I was just happy and proud to have told both of our stories and close it out with a bang," D'Amelio told ET about their final routine -- which likely solidified their eventual victory. "I was just so happy that we got to do that for the both of us. It felt really good."
While D'Amelio and Ballas walked away winners, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy ended up as the night's runners-up. Meanwhile, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson earned third place, while Shangela and Gleb Savchenko finished fourth.
