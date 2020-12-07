Charli D'Amelio is sharing the life advice she received from Jennifer Lopez.

While speaking to ET via Zoom, the 16-year-old TikTok star opened up about the recent conversation she had with the "In the Morning" singer and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

"I saw J.Lo and A-Rod not that long ago and I thought that it was an intervention," D'Amelio recalled to ET's Keltie Knight. "I thought that they had planned this, because it was just my mom and dad, and J.Lo and A-Rod. They were just like, 'Yeah, you just can't be caught up in what's going on that's wrong ... you really need to push forward.'"

"I was like, 'Who set this up?' Because I was in such a bad place for such a long time, letting everything that anyone said just bring me down," she explained. "After it was over I was like, 'OK, but like seriously who planned this?' Like, this could not have been a [better time].' And they were like, 'No, we just wanted you to come in and see our new offices,' and I was like, 'The world just works out like this. You said everything that I needed to hear, that is insane.'"

D'Amelio said the meeting just made her "so happy" and reminded her that "everything happens for a reason."

"This happened to make me get out of that, and be happy again, smile again and mean it," she said. "And I feel like that's where I am now, where it's obviously ups and downs. I mean, I'm emotional. I'm a teenager. It's gonna happen."

"But those ups are just staying for longer and that's what's so nice," she added. "Because each of these people that I talk to, it's helping remind me who I am and why I'm here and why I do this every day. And it's just so important."

During another portion of the interview, D'Amelio also talked about how she's using her new book, Essentially Charli: The Guide to Keeping It Real, out now, to share more of herself with her more than 100 million followers on TikTok. She also hopes it will help them see that "we're exactly the same in so many ways."

"I feel like it's important for people to know that because what I'm doing is not something so out of the world when it comes to day-to-day stuff," she explained. "I am a girl that likes to dance, and likes to spend time with her friends, and likes to be around her family. [A girl who] is very normal, and very down to earth and chill, and likes to just watch movies and have fun."

"But when you look deeper into it, you see that I am not exactly the person that I portray myself on my TikTok videos," she added. "I usually look very put together. I usually make sure all my moves are perfect, but that's not how it is. I have friend problems. I have difficulty in school with being behind or maybe not learning as fast as everyone else. And that's kind of what I wanted to show in the book."

D'Amelio continued on, telling ET, "Everyone puts me on this place where, like, 'She's perfect all the time'... but this is the time -- when you're 16 -- this is when you make all your mistakes. Where you grow, and learn, and become a better person."

"[With my book, I'm] telling everyone what I want them to know, in the best way possible, where I don't have comments," she added. "People can say, 'That's not right. She should do this better. Why'd you do this? Why'd you put this in it?' It's a book. You read it and that's it. There's no place for negative feedback. This is a place for me to share who I am without having to hear anything back."

Additionally, to celebrate surpassing 100 million followers, D'Amelio is donating $100,000 to dance charities and studios. The TikTok queen credits dance for helping her become strong, confident and unapologetically herself.

"I grew up with a lot of anxiety and I kept every single thing inside of me. I feel like people don't understand the importance of movement and how dance can really change someone's life," she explained. "If I was never put into dance, I would not have any confidence. I would not like myself and be able to go out and have people take pictures of me and post videos for millions of people to see it. I would have never been able to do that."

"Hearing these stories about how I might have gotten someone to go back into dance lessons or had someone start feeling confident in themselves... it makes me feel so good that I can help, even if it's just one person," she continued. "That's all that I really want to do with what I have. I feel like this book might help a lot to really let people know, 'Hey, you might not be feeling great right now, but you're not alone. There's a million other people that feel the exact way that you do and that's totally fine.'"

