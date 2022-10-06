Charlie Cox is officially back as Daredevil -- after a super-fun appearance in this week's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law -- and he couldn't be more excited to be suiting up as Matt Murdock once again.

"I had a really fun time with Tatiana, and the chemistry between those two characters, the back and forth, was so much fun," Cox told ET at Disney's D23 Expo last month. "We got to see a new side of Matt Murdock, a side of him where he's kind of enjoying his role and having fun and flirting."

The pair first faced off in court, as Matt defended superhero designer Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) against claims from Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and her client, Eugene Patilio, aka Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley). However, when Leap-Frog later decided to kidnap Luke, She-Hulk and Daredevil got to don their superhero personas to jointly save the day -- and capped it all off with a romantic rendezvous!

Despite his devilish walk of shame at episode's end, Cox said he's "really emotional" to be reviving the character, both with his appearances in She-Hulk and Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as a new upcoming series, Daredevil: Born Again, which was announced at San Diego Comic-Con this summer and is set to stream on Disney+ in spring 2024 -- nearly a decade after originating the character in Netflix's Daredevil series, which was canceled in 2018 after three seasons.

"It's a bizarre experience to have played this character, to have the experiences I've had with this character, and the journey we've been on with the show, for that to be finished and ended -- in my mind and heart, it's over -- and then to be yanked back in and suddenly we're starting again and it's all happening again," he admitted. "It feels a bit like a dream."

For now, Cox admitted that he's happy to "know what everyone else knows" about Born Again, which is very little so far.

"[It's] a great feeling, 'cause I can't spoil anything," he laughed. "I haven't read anything-- I'm psyched to discover what stories they're gonna tell over that long period of time, tonally, what it's gonna be like, how is it different, how is it the same, you know?"

The actor added that Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige "has been very clear" about Daredevil: Born Again being "season 1 not a season 4," hinting that the new series will not pick up where the Netflix show left off.

"It's a whole new deal, and in a way, that's what's great about that, is that we potentially get to tell some of the stories over and over again, in the same way that they do in the comics," Cox pointed out. "Every now and again, they start back at the beginning of Murdock's journey as a little boy, and they tell the whole origin story again -- so maybe we'll get to do that, I don't know."

On the D23 stage, Cox reunited with his Daredevil co-star and antagonist, Vincent D'Onofrio, who has played Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, in several Marvel series now -- most recently in Hawkeye -- and will also be reprising the character in Born Again.

"Him and I are now dear friends, and we've gone through this experience together," the actor shared, noting that the two had chatted about a potential revival during the COVID lockdown, but that D'Onofrio was far for optimistic than Cox at the time.

"He was like, 'I'm sure they're gonna go do something with us, definitely,' and I'm just like, 'It's over, bud, you gotta let it go. You're mad, they're definitely not,'" he recalled with a laugh. "I was trying to help him out... [But today I said], 'Man, you never gave up. You were right, here we are!'"

As for who else he'd like to work with on the upcoming show, Cox was quick to throw out Maslany's name, noting, "We only got that one episode, so it'd be really cool if she was to come and maybe do a little arc in our show."

Referencing his No Way Home appearance and a possible reunion with Tom Holland's webslinger, Cox also noted, "the Matt Murdock-Peter Parker stuff is a treasure trove of stuff to to unpack. We just got that little moment... I have no idea what they're thinking. I don't know where I'm gonna find the time, 'cause I'm doing 18 episodes."

And, as a wild card?

"I don't know what the rules are always, so I don't know, I'm probably speaking out of turn, but Tom Hiddleston's one of my best friends," he shared. "It'd be so cool -- even if he just kinda shows up holding the Tesseract for a minute and then he's gone again, that'd be really fun."

New episodes of She-Hulk stream Thursdays on Disney+. Daredevil: Born Again is set to stream on Disney+ in spring 2024.

