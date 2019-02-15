Well, this changes things.

There's always more going on than meets the eye on The CW's Charmed, but something tells us we're only getting started when it comes to dissecting Macy's (Madeleine Mantock) dark past.

Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode, in which Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) search for answers about their sister's inner darkness, only to discover it's not so easily fixed.

"Macy was resurrected by a necromancer when she was born," Maggie tells Harry (Rupert Evans) in the clip, seeking advice from their White Lighter.

"I can't find anything in the Book of Shadows about them," Mel chimes in.

"That's because necromancers use the darkest of dark magic, strictly forbidden magic and inherently untrust... Where is Macy now?" Harry asks, as Macy awkwardly walks in on their conversation.

Watch the full clip in the video player above.

During an October interview with ET, Diaz opened up about why it was the right time to reboot Charmed -- and give it a new voice.

“There's a reason why this show has come back, and why I think people are so excited about it. There is no more important time than now,” she said. “With everything, the #MeToo movement to social media, to the Kavanaugh hearings, women are coming together in their struggle together."

"Our show's tagline is true. We are stronger together, and we need each other in these really, really dark times… It’s thematically strong for young girls to watch that and feel that, and know that they can go out in the real world and be strong with their own sisters and fight whatever demon is out there," she added.

Charmed airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Jane the Virgin's' Jaime Camil on Channeling His Demonic Side for 'Charmed' (Exclusive)

Why 'Charmed' Star Melonie Diaz Says There’s 'No More Important Time' for the Reboot (Exclusive)

'Vida', 'Mayans MC' and 'Charmed' Reboot Lead Hispanic Takeover of Mainstream Television

Related Gallery