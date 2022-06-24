'Cheer' Star Maddy Brum Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car
'Cheer' Stars Tease Upcoming Live Tour and Possible Season 3 (Ex…
Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split (Source)
Dani Hampson’s Family Pays Tribute After She Died on Her and Tom…
Bre Tiesi Responds to Internet’s Reaction to Her Pregnancy With …
Niece Waidhofer, Model and Influencer, Dead at 31
Denise Richards Joins OnlyFans After 18-Year-Old Daughter Sami S…
NeNe Leakes and Ray J Clash in 'College Hill: Celebrity Edition'…
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen React to Daughter Sami Joining…
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky on Why They’ll Never Renew Th…
Jeff Goldblum on 'Great' and 'Trippy' Reunion With OG 'Jurassic …
'AGT': Hypnotic Lebanese Dance Crew Gets Sofia Vergara's Golden …
Prince William and Kate Middleton React to Their First Official …
Watch Kim Kardashian Scold Sons During 'Tonight Show' Interview …
Nick Cannon Tearfully Announces His 5-Month-Old Son Zen Died Fro…
EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Amy Adams' Daughters Had a P…
Watch Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Show Off Her Impressive Dance Skills
Will Smith Admits to His Family He Once Considered Suicide
'X-Factor' Star Tom Mann Reveals Fiancée Dani Hampson Died on Th…
Cheer star Maddy Brum is feeling "blessed to be alive" following a scary accident. Brum took to Instagram on Thursday to inform fans of the hit Netflix show that, while crossing a street two days prior in Kansas City, Missouri, with a group of friends, a car going between 20 to 30 miles per hour hit her.
Despite the scary ordeal, Brum said she feels "extra blessed" and "blessed to be surrounded by people who give me nothing but happiness and comfort."
"Luckily, I only left with bruises and cuts on my body," Brum added in her caption, along with photos of her on a hospital bed.
She also thanked the Cheer Live Tour 2022 team "for helping me at the hospital, as well as getting an orthopedic surgeon to make sure I was okay to still do what I love."
Brum also shared that, despite the accident, she'll continue the tour "to the best of my ability for the next few shows."
There are still 20 more tour dates, including Friday's performance in St. Louis, Missouri. The next few dates include stops in Chicago (Saturday), Grand Rapids, Michigan (Sunday) and Detroit (Tuesday).
Brum was one of the breakout stars in season 2, when Cheer hit the streaming service back in January. She competes for Navarro College.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Cheer's Morgan Simianer Is Engaged to Stone Burleson
'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case
'Cheer': Monica Aldama on the Toughest Moment in Season 2
'Cheer' Breakout Morgan Simianer Talks About Life After Navarro
'Cheer': Meet the Breakout Stars of Trinity Valley's Squad in Season 2