Austin Aldama has been arrested. According to a booking report obtained by ET, Cheer star Monica Aldama's 27-year-old son was arrested earlier this month on possession of child pornography charges.

On Jan. 18, Austin was arrested in Navarro, Texas, on an open warrant, which referenced a grand jury indictment against him. The indictment includes 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Later that day, Austin posted $20,000 bond.

Multiple outlets report that Austin's release came with conditions, including that he submit to random drug tests and voluntary searches of his phone and computer, the outlets report. Austin is also prohibited from viewing pornographic images, according to the outlets.

The outlets additionally report that, in the court docs, prosecutors allege that they have evidence including several videos with file names describing children under the age of 10 engaging in sex acts.

Austin has yet to enter a plea in the case, and neither he nor his family has spoken out about his arrest.

Navarro County Sheriff's Office

TMZ was first to report the news of Austin's arrest, which is the second child pornography scandal Cheer has faced.

Jerry Harris, who starred on the popular Netflix reality series, was arrested on child pornography charges in September 2020. He pleaded guilty in February 2022, and was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison five months later.

"Jerry is a 22-year-old young man whose story can only be understood through the lens of the extreme poverty, sexual abuse, and neglect of his childhood," his lawyers said in a statement. "... With his plea of guilty, Jerry will spend the rest of his life making amends for what he has done. His hope is that he can demonstrate to those harmed by his conduct that he can one day earn back his value to them as a human being and that as he continues to become an adult, he can indeed make a contribution that matters."

