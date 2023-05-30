'Cheer' Star Morgan Simianer Marries Stone Burleson in Texas

Morgan Simianer got her Texas love story!

The Cheer star and her beau, Stone Burleson, said their "I dos" on Sunday. According to People, the Netflix star and her longtime love tied the knot in front of 275 guests at The Olana, a sprawling mansion estate in Hickory Creek, Texas. For her big day, Simianer was escorted down the aisle by her grandfather as Christina Perry's "A Thousand Years" played.

For the occasion, the former Navarro cheer team member wore a dress by the Bridal Boutique, and the new Mr. and Mrs. Burleson exchanged rings from Kay Jewelers.

It was a family affair, as Simianer told the outlet that some of her former Navarro teammates and producers from Cheer were in attendance. The reality TV star told People what drew her to her future husband after their first date two years ago.

"He was just so outgoing and so funny," she shared. "Since that day we've been inseparable. Every single day except for when I leave for work trips or whatnot. And I just knew the day that I met him that he was going to play a very important role in my life. I was praying for it to be my husband and it worked out."

Simianer announced her engagement to Burleson in March 2022.

"He stole my heart, so I’m stealing his last name," Simianer wrote alongside pics from their engagement. "I can’t wait to marry my best friend. I love you unconditionally, Stone."

