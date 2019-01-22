Chelsea Clinton Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

Chelsea Clinton is about to be a mom of three!

The 38-year-old former first daughter took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that she's expecting her third child with her husband, Marc Mezvinsky. The pair is already parents to 4-year-old Charlotte and 2-year-old Aidan.

"Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother!" Clinton gushed on Twitter. "We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer."

While neither of Clinton's famous parents' -- Bill and Hillary Clinton -- has released a statement about their only child's pregnancy, she did confirm to a fan on Twitter that they are excited to be grandparents for a third time.

Back in 2016, shortly after Clinton gave birth to her son, ET spoke with her about how her parenting style is similar to that of her mom's.

"I think it's inevitable," she said. "I mean, my daughter, I find myself giving her ridiculous praise for doing things like putting the top back on the cereal container. I'm like, 'Oh Charlotte, that was so good. Thank you for putting the top back on.' And she beams at me and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm just like my mother.'"

