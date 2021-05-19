Cher Announces Biopic Is in the Works With Universal Pictures

A biopic depicting Cher's life and career is in the works with Universal Pictures! The superstar took to Twitter on the eve of her 75th birthday to make the major announcement.

"Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER,GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING. THEYY PRODUCED BOTH MAMMA MIA’S,& MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT👻🎂‼️ FORREST GUMP, A STAR IS BORN, SUSPECT, TO NAME A FEW OF IS FILMS," the singer shared on Wednesday, as fans expressed their excitement in the comments.

The untitled biopic will be written by Oscar-winning writer Eric Roth, who is behind films like The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Forrest Gump, A Star is Born and more recently, Mank. Roth previously worked with Cher on the classic film Suspect.

Cher is set to serve as a producer on the project along with Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman of Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

"Gary and I are thrilled to be working with Cher again and this time bringing her empowering and true-life odyssey to the big screen," Craymer said in a press release. "One cannot help but be drawn to and inspired by Cher’s larger than life talent, fortitude, unique wit, warmth, and vision. Her unparalleled success in music, film and tv has inspired generations. We could not be happier to tell her story to cinema audiences."

A release date for the biopic has not yet been revealed.

