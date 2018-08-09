Cher is giving fans what they want!

The 72-year-old music icon announced on Thursday that her ABBA cover album is now available for pre-order and due out on Sept. 28! Called Dancing Queen, the album is set to feature 10 songs including “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia” and “Fernando,” which the singer recently performed in the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Fans who opt to pre-order the album will immediately receive Cher’s full rendition of “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight),” which she tweeted a sneak peek of on Wednesday.

"I've always liked ABBA and saw the original Mamma Mia musical on Broadway three times,” Cher says in a press release. “After filming Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, I was reminded again of what great and timeless songs they wrote and started thinking 'Why not do an album of their music?'”

Recorded in London with her longtime collaborator Mark Taylor, Cher believes “it’s a perfect time” to release the album, her first since 2013’s Closer to the Truth.

“The songs were harder to sing than I imagined but I'm so happy with how the music came out,” she notes. “I'm really excited for people to hear it. It's a perfect time.”

After sharing nine of the 10 songs for the tribute album on Twitter last month, the “Believe” singer revealed that "Fernando" will round out the album.

ALMOST FINISHED WITH ALBUM🎉

THINK ITS GOOD,& (as we all know) I’M NOT A BIG CHER FAN — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2018

SONGS

1.WATERLOO

2.GIMME,GIMME

3.DANCING👑

4.CHIQUITITTA

5. NAME OF THE GAME

6.MOMMA MIA

7. ONE OF US

8.WINNER TAKES IT ALL

9.SOS

10.⁉️ — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2018

ET recently caught up with Meryl Streep, Cher’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again co-star, who couldn’t stop gushing about Cher playing her mother in the movie.

"It was fantastic," the 69-year-old actress marveled. "I came on the set the day that she sang 'Fernando.' That was my first day... And she just lifted the lid off the place! I mean, she steals the movie!"

Just a day before, Cher told ET that reuniting with her Silkwood co-star was “great.”

"We've stayed friends all these years. I cannot believe that, but [Silkwood] was my first film, and she helped me," she recalled. "I mean, she was unbelievable, because I had no idea what I was doing."

Here’s more on Streep and Cher’s friendship:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meryl Streep Talks Reuniting With Cher on 'Mamma Mia 2': 'She Steals the Movie!' (Exclusive)

Meryl Streep and Cher Kiss at the 'Mamma Mia' Premiere in London -- See the Pic!

Cher Reveals What She Thinks Needs Improvement in the Broadway Show About Her Life

Related Gallery