Cher Reacts to Dua Lipa Being Labeled the 'Cher of Our Generation'

Cher isn't sure how to feel about being compared to Dua Lipa. Earlier this week, in a since-deleted tweet, a fan called the younger singer "the Cher of our generation."

Another fan retweeted the message, which included a video in which Dua looks remarkably similar to Cher, and wrote, "So much truth in one tweet."

The second fan tagged both Cher and Dua in their tweet, which elicited a reply from the Oscar winner.

"How many yrs are in a generation 🤔" Cher questioned.

The since-deleted video that drew the initial comparison was from the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, when Dua wore a gown that many pointed out was similar to one Cher wore to the 1974 ceremony.

"This is a Versace dress, made for me," Dua told ET of the dress. "Butterflies have had like a lot of symbolism for me this year, and it's actually got a lot of symbolism for Versace too. So it was really cool to get to come together and make something cute."

Dua's most recent look was all her own, as she donned a barely-there denim bikini to ring in her 27th birthday. Watch the video below for more on the singer.

