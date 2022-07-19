Cher is opening up about her own experiences with pregnancy loss in the aftermath of last month's controversial Roe v. Wade reversal, which brought nearly 50 years of federal abortion rights to an end. In a tweet shared Monday, the "Believe" singer shared that she suffered three miscarriages, one of which sent her to the hospital, screaming in pain.

"When I was young I had 3 miscarriages. 1st at 18.I was alone in our house. son came home & I was sobbing,& rocking on our floor. when I got 2 dr I was screaming in pain. couldn’t even stop in elevator," the 76-year-old music icon recalled before wondering what would happen to her today if she had to undergo a similar procedure. "dr sent me straight 2 hospital,& in2 operating rm.WHAT WOULD HAPPEN 2 ME TODAY😭."

When one fan responded, saying they had no idea Cher had gone through this, the singer and actress replied, saying she never thought she'd have to share her story, but in the current political climate, she felt compelled to.

"Never thought I’d need 2. These Insane republicans will kill our WOMEN 4 POLITICS‼️," a passionate Cher responded. "MOTHERS,SISTERS AUNTS,COUSINS,BEST FRIENDS…NO WOMAN IS SAFE IN AMERICA‼️ SOON NO SANE PERSON WILL BE SAFE.THESE ARE NOT JUST WORDS,NO CLIMATE LAWS,NO💰4 NEW POWER GRIDS. GOP=GUNS,FEAR, VIOLENCE."

Cher's story is just one of many public figures who have reacted to the decision, including Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke, who opened up about her own abortion when she was 18.

"I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old," Burke said in a TikTok. "If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother."

Burke went on to say that her access to healthcare allowed her to build the life she loves now. "I wouldn’t have been a great mother," she said, "and I definitely wouldn’t be sitting here with you today."

Burke is not the first celeb to speak out against the Supreme Court ruling, but her story is one of the most personal. "I got an abortion while I was going through a really huge transition in my life," she said amid several deep breaths. "I was practicing safe sex, I was using protection, and I was on birth control, but sh*t happens."

Rita Moreno, Jodie Sweeten, Ireland Baldwin and many other celebs have shared their stories both in support of women and in light of the shocking supreme court decision.

See more in the video below.

