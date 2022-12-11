Cher's Mother, Georgia Holt, Dead at 96
Cher’s mother, Georgia Holt, has died. She was 96. The "Turn Back Time" singer shared the news, via Twitter, early Sunday morning.
"Mom is gone," Cher wrote next to a sad face emoji. So far, no further details have been released.
In September, Cher revealed that Holt has faced a series of health issues. "Sorry I've Been Mia. Mom's Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia," the 76-year-old wrote at the time.
The message came with an optimistic update, as the singer added, "She's Getting Better."
Holt, who was an actress, musician and model was born Jackie Jean Crouch. She began her career in the 1950s. Over the course of her fame, she appeared in films such as Grounds for Marriage, A Life of Her Own, Watch the Birdie and Lovely to Look At.
Holt also appeared in I Love Lucy, The Lucy Show and The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet. In 2013, Holt released her only album, Honky Tonk Woman, which was originally recorded in the 1980s.
The same year, Holt was the subject of the documentary, Dear Mom, Love Cher, which chronicled her career and personal life, as she worked, married seven times and raised two children.
The actress was married to Cher’s father, John Paul Sarkisian from 1946 to 1947. The pair married again,19 years later, before ultimately calling it quits. At the time of her death, she was in a relationship with Craig Spencer, whom she had been with since 1976.
Holt leaves behind daughters, Cher and Georganne LaPiere -- whom she welcomed with John Southall. Holt also leaves behind two grandchildren, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman.
