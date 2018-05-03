Cheryl Burke Gets Engaged to Matthew Lawrence on Her Birthday -- See the Ring!

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are engaged!

The Dancing With the Stars pro celebrated her 34th birthday on Thursday and got one of the sweetest gifts from Lawrence, who popped the question with a gorgeous ring.

Burke took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the news with a super cute snapshot of her new sparkler.

"OMG! So far so good for 34!" Burke wrote, alongside an engagement ring emoji. "#amilliontimesyes #imengaged."

In the slideshow of beautiful photos, all lit by the setting sun, Burke is seen excitedly covering her mouth in shocked excitement with her ring hand, while Lawrence plants a sweet kiss on her cheek. She also shared additional photos showing her new ring in even closer detail.

A rep for Burke tells ET that the dancer "was totally surprised" by the proposal. "The diamond has special meaning as it’s the same diamond that Cheryl’s late father, Steve Burke, gave to her mother," the rep shared. "Matthew, with the help of his mother Donna, Cheryl’s mother Sherri and XIV Karats had the stone reset and added more diamonds to create the ring he proposed to Cheryl with."

Congrats to the happy couple!

While the pair had previously dated for two years, from 2006 to 2008, they recently rekindled their romance last year.

The couple made their first public appearance since reigniting their romance at the 25th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, last month, where they stopped to chat with ET about how happy they were about being together again.

"It's really great because we are happy, which is such a refreshing thing in a relationship, you know, just for it to be great and everybody be happy," Burke shared.

Check out the video below to hear more.

Reporting by Desiree Murphy, Angelique Jackson & Claudia Cagan

RELATED CONTENT:

Cheryl Burke Dishes on Her 10-Year Road to Love With Matthew Lawrence & ‘Spicy’ ‘Dance Moms’ Debut (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Burke Reacts to Matthew Lawrence Seeing Her Sexy 'DWTS' Dance With Terrell Owens

Cheryl Burke Has 'Adventure of a Lifetime' With Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence During Caribbean Getaway

Related Gallery