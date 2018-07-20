Chester Bennington's Linkin Park Bandmates and Wife Pay Tribute to Him on 1-Year Anniversary of His Death

One year after Chester Bennington's death, the Linkin Park frontman is still very much alive in many people's hearts.

The late singer's bandmates -- Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon and Brad Delson -- took to social media on Friday to share a letter dedicated to their "brother."

"To our brother Chester, It has been a year since your passing -- a surreal rotation of grief, heartbreak, refusal, and recognition," the letter posted on the band's social media began. "And yet it still feels like you are close by, surrounding us with your memory and your light. Your one-of-a-kind spirit has authored an indelible imprint on our hearts -- our jokes, our joy, and our tenderness."

"Eternally grateful for the love, life, and creative passion you shared with us and the world," the letter continued. "We miss you more than words can express. Love, M, J, D, R, B #MakeChesterProud #320ChangesDirection."

Bennington died by suicide on July 20, 2017, at the age of 41. Shinoda, Hahn and Farrell also posted personal messages on their Instagram pages.

"No photo is the right photo, no words are the right words. I’ve spent the morning revisiting old memories and reading your posts about Chester," Shinoda captioned his photo.

Farrell posted a lengthy message about how difficult he still finds it to talk about Bennington's passing.

"In the past year, there hasn’t been a day that has gone by that I haven’t thought of you. I miss you, and it still hurts to not have you here," Farrell wrote alongside a photo of Bennington. "I chose not to speak at your memorial because I couldn’t formulate the words to adequately express how I felt... I chose not to speak at the Celebration of Life Concert honoring you because I knew I’d struggle to even be able to speak at all. And today, a year after your passing, I still struggle to try and eloquently express what you mean to your family, your friends, your fans... and to me."

Bennington's wife, Talinda, also wrote "R.I.P. my love" on Twitter.

In October, Bennington was honored with a powerful tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl, with performances by Blink-182, Alanis Morissette, Avenged Sevenfold, No Doubt and more.

