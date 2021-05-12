Chicago Fire is approaching a rare TV milestone: 200 episodes.

NBC's long-running OneChicago firefighter drama will reach the landmark hour in the upcoming 10th season and showrunner Derek Haas offered an early preview of what he and the writers are planning, promising audiences that there will be special surprises for the big episode.

"It's going to be our fifth episode [of season 10] and we are 1,000 percent planning on building towards a very dramatic 200th episode," Haas told ET.

Though he remained coy about what exactly he and the writers are dreaming up, he harkened back to Chicago Fire's monumental 100th episode in season 5.

"It'll be one to remember. Our 100th episode was when Casey and Gabby got married, so the 200th [episode], it'll be one of those hugely life-changing episodes of the show," Haas hinted.

Could that mean wedding bells for Severide and Kidd (finally)? Or will Casey and Brett be an official couple by then? Only time will tell.

