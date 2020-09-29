Production on Chicago Med has been put on hold. The NBC series has paused filming for the next two weeks due to a positive COVID-19 test.

An individual on the Chicago Med production team tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, NBC tells ET. The result was revealed through a rapid test which was done as part of production's regular safety protocol, and the individual immediately went home.

ET has learned that guidelines set by state/county and outlined in the NBCU Production Playbook have been followed, including contact tracing. Since the individual’s role required close proximity to other members of the cast and crew, NBC is pausing production for 14 days out of an abundance of caution.

NBC says they were able to take immediate action due to the protocols and systems in place, and that this production pause will not delay network delivery.

Chicago Med is set to debut its new season alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. on Nov. 11.

Season five of Chicago Med shut down earlier than expected due to coronavirus, with original plans for the remaining episodes of the season scrapped.

In an April interview with ET, showrunners Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider opened up about how their shortened season would impact the storylines for season 6.

"As much as possible, we'd like to incorporate these storylines. We'd want to move forward with the personal stories as well as explore how life in the hospital and ER will be when we come out on the other side of the current situation," they said. "It will certainly be a new world."

