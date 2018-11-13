Chicago P.D. is adding a new piece to the puzzle.

John C. McGinley, best known for playing the sarcastic Dr. Perry Cox on Scrubs, has landed a recurring role on the NBC police drama, ET has exclusively learned. He will first appear in the 11th episode, "Trust," which will air Wednesday, Jan. 16.

McGinley will play Brian Kelton, a police superintendent who is running for mayor of Chicago with a pro-police platform. Kelton supports Voight's unit and his tough-on-crime tactics, but a case with political ties will put them at odds.

McGinley currently stars on the IFC comedy-horror series, Stan Against Evil as the titular Stanley Miller, as well as serving as an executive producer. The finale airs Wednesday, Nov. 21. On the big screen, the veteran actor -- an advocate for Down syndrome awareness and acceptance -- can be seen in the documentary, Brothers in Arms, about the making of Platoon.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

