It's a win for Childish Gambino!

Donald Glover took home the 2019 GRAMMY Award for Song of the Year for "This Is America," becoming the first rapper to win in this category.

Unfortunately, the artist was not at the awards ceremony to receive the amazing honor.

"This Is America" beat out "All the Stars" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, "Boo’d Up" by Ella Mai, "God’s Plan" by Drake, "In My Blood" by Shawn Mendes, "The Joke" by Brandi Carlile, "The Middle" by Zedd & Grey feat. Maren Morris and "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Gambino was nominated for a total of five GRAMMYs, already winning Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Music Video for "This Is America." He is also nominated for Best R&B Song for "Feels Like Summer" and Record of the Year for "This Is America."

Before announcing the nominees, host Alicia Keys shared the story about how in 2004 she so desperately wanted to win Song of the Year. However, John Mayer's "Daughters" took home the award. Keys explained that after his win, Mayer broke his GRAMMY in half and wrote "If I Ain't Got You" on the trophy and gave it to her.

While showing her half of the GRAMMY during the telecast on Sunday, Mayer took the stage and brought out his half, reuniting the pieces "for one night only," he said.

