Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate 19 Year Anniversary With Adorable Milestone Photo
Happy Anniversary, Chip and Joanna Gaines! The couple celebrated 19 years of marriage on Thursday.
Joanna posted the milestone on Instagram with a photo of the two of them snuggled in the booth of a cafe, a shopping bag and coffee cup by their side.
"19 years ❤️," she captioned the post. "#ilikeyoualot."
Chip and Joanna are the co-founders of Magnolia, the wildly popular home renovation and lifestyle company. They rose to fame in the early 2010s after the premier of their HGTV sensation, Fixer Upper, in which their family-oriented teamwork skills oversaw the renovation of nearly 100 farmhouse-style homes that eventually revolutionized the home decor industry. The show ended in 2017.
In 2021, the couple launched Fixer Upper: Welcome Home on Disney+ and part of the newly launched Magnolia Network. They still live in Waco, Texas and share five kids together-- Drake, 17, Ella, 15, Duke, 13, Emmie, 12, and 3-year-old Crew.
Last year, Chip told Oprah Winfrey that he owes Joanna his life for settling him down.
"When I die or I'm on my deathbed, what I'll say looking back is that, 'I owe you my life,' because you settled me down," Chip said. "It's almost like a horse that's wild."
For Joanna, it's Chip's ability to savor the special moments in their lives that helps her do the same.
"Chip is always teaching me, 'If you're not having fun, if you're not enjoying and savoring these moments, then why are you doing it?' And he also pushes me to do it," Joanna said.
