Chiquis Rivera instantly knew Lorenzo Mendez was the one.

The 34-year-old singer and her husband stopped by ET to dish on their wedding day, future baby plans and what people will see when their reality show, The Riveras, returns to Telemundo this Sunday.

"This is so cliché, but the truth is [I knew Lorenzo was the one on] our very first date," Chiquis revealed to Lorenzo while they interviewed each other. "I knew this guy could definitely be my husband. Then other things happened in between, and then I was, like, 'Oh, my gosh, I feel like myself. I feel so comfortable. This dude is going to be in my life for a very long time.'"

Chiquis and Lorenzo got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot earlier this year. The couple admitted to getting emotional and "crying" while she was walking down the aisle. "I was crying like a little boy," Lorenzo recalled. "But as soon as you opened the door it was magical because the mariachi started playing."

Chiquis Rivera

Chiquis also shared that she felt her late mother, Jenni Rivera's presence on her special day.

"I did feel my mom's presence at the ceremony," she revealed. "Right before getting to the church and then right before walking down the aisle. I did feel her, my mama."

The two couldn't be more in love and are grateful to go through their ups and downs together.

"We have been through quite a bit. We're still going through things, even as newlyweds," Chiquis shared. "It's love. I got married because I love you. I got married because I've got hope in our future together so that's why I'm with you. You have a good heart. Everything else, we can work on. I'm not saying he's a bad guy, but there are some things where I'm like, 'Pick up your socks!'"

As far as starting a family goes, Lorenzo expressed that he "absolutely" sees himself having kids with Chiquis.

"I've seen how you raised all your siblings, all your four siblings, and you've done an amazing job. And I feel very tranquilo, like you'll give me all the 10 kids I've always wished for," he added with a laugh.

Meanwhile when The Riveras returns, fans will get a chance to see Lorenzo and Chiquis' life as newlyweds, as well as them working on new music.

"More than everything, with every album, with every song, I want to grow as a person, as a woman, as an artist," Chiquis divulges. "And I think with this new music is that I'm taking this serious and I really want to leave my footprint here on earth through my music because music lives forever. I'm not where I want to be, but I'm glad I'm not where I was. And I know that I'll be where I know I'm going to be."

The Riveras premieres August 11 on Telemundo.

