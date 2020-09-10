The NFL season officially kicked off Thursday night, and Chloe x Halle helped start things off in a big way. The pair performed the National Anthem, but made sure to use the platform to share a message.

The pre-taped number saw the singing sisters belting out the patriotic tune from the field at the empty Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California, and aired before the season's debut game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans.

As they sang the time-honored anthem, they also made a powerful statement with their attire.

Halle wore a white shirt with an image of George Floyd, with the words "Rest in Power," while Chloe donned a shirt with a depiction of Breonna Taylor, emblazoned with the words "Say Her Name."

The messages echo and reinforce the calls for justice that have been ringing out across the country in recent months after the deaths of Floyd, Taylor and countless other Black men and women, which sparked protests and demonstrations nationwide.

Apart from their performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner," Alicia Keys was tapped to perform a rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

During the performances, players for the Texans stayed in their locker room at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, while the Chiefs took the field. One player, defensive end Alex Okafor, took a knee during the anthem.

After the anthem, the Texas took to the field and players from both teams locked arms for a "moment of unity." It was a gesture agreed upon in advance by the Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

NBA Boycott: Lebron James and More Players Speak Out in Aftermath of Jacob Blake Shooting This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'Big Brother All-Stars': Da'Vonne Rogers Shares Powerful BLM Message

Teyana Taylor Honors Black Lives Matter Movement in New 'Still' Video

LeBron James and NBA Players Kneel for National Anthem in BLM Shirts

Yankees and Nationals Kneel for National Anthem to Support BLM

Related Gallery