Chris Colfer has zero plans to see his Glee co-star, Lea Michele, star in her Broadway show, Funny Girl. And if anyone plans on inviting him need not bother. His days are packed.

The 32-year-old actor, known for his portrayal of Kurt Hummel on the Fox hit show, threw a bit of shade during his Tuesday appearance on SiriusXM's The Michelle Collins Show. The host revealed to Colfer, "Hey, Chrissy, guess what I'm doing tonight? Oh my god, you should come, if you're here."

Colfer had an inkling he knew where Collins was going with this, as he responded, "Oh, no. Are you seeing Funny Girl?" Collins confirmed she was, in fact, going to see the Broadway show.

"Oh," said Colfer, which elicited a hysterical laugh from Collins. "My day suddenly got so full."

Collins jokingly howled at Colfer's reaction. She later added that she'd seen Funny Girl with Beanie Feldstein before her run ended on Aug. 1, so Collins felt it was only right to see the new version with Michele starring as Fanny Brice. Colfer later chimed in saying he attended the British musical comedy Six on Broadway before revealing why he's opting not to attend Funny Girl.

"No," said Colfer when asked if he's not seeing the show. "I could be triggered at home."

It appears this is the first time Colfer has shed some light about his feelings toward Michele, who was accused of creating a toxic work environment. Former co-star Samantha Marie Ware claimed Michele made her "first television gig a living hell." Ware played Jane Hayward on 11 episodes of Glee in 2015 and Michele portrayed Rachel Berry for all six seasons.

Glee star Heather Morris also spoke out against Michele's alleged behavior, saying working with Michele on Glee was "very much so" very "unpleasant to work with."

"For Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out," Morris said back in June 2020. "And yet, it's also on us because to allow it [to] go on for so long without speaking out is something else we're learning along with the rest of society."

Dabier Snell, who had a minor role in a 2014 episode of Glee, also retweeted one of Michele's post, writing, "GIRL YOU WOULDN'T LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE 'I DIDN'T BELONG THERE' F**K YOU LEA."

Alex Newell, who played "Unique" Adams on the series from 2012 to 2015, retweeted Ware's clap-back and added a RuPaul's Drag Race GIF, reading, "Get her, Jade!"

Before her debut on Funny Girl, Michele tried to offer insight into her work process that clearly rubbed her co-stars the wrong way.

"I have an edge to me," she told The New York Times. "I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes. That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots."

Michele also told The New York Times that, after an "intense time of reflection," she's realizing that being a professional isn't limited to only when the cameras are rolling.

"I really understand the importance and value now of being a leader," she said. "It means not only going and doing a good job when the camera's rolling, but also when it's not. And that wasn't always the most important thing for me."

While some Glee stars have opted not to see Michele on Broadway, not everyone's stayed away. Jane Lynch was backstage last month at 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards where she raved about her former Glee co-star.

