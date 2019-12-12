Chris Cotton, Comedy Central Comedian, Dead at 32
Chris Cotton, a comedian who performed standup for Comedy Central, has died. He was 32.
The network confirmed the tragic news in a statement released via Twitter on Wednesday. His cause of death has yet to be released.
"We're devastated by the loss of Chris Cotton -- a hilarious comedian, a beloved member of the Comedy Central family and a joy to be around," the statement read. "He will be missed."
Cotton, a native of South Philadelphia, had been married to his high school sweetheart, EricaLynn, since 2011. The couple were expecting their first child together in February, according to local outlet Billy Penn.
Shortly after news of his death broke, Cotton's friends, fans and fellow comedians took to Twitter to pay tribute, sharing heartwarming messages.
"Chris Cotton was a beautiful person with so much love to give," Nate Dern, a writer for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, tweeted. "Everyone loved him instantly. He regularly made me laugh so hard that I cried. I am honored that I got to work with him and know him. Love you, Chris. Rest In Peace."
"A few weeks ago, Chris Cotton randomly hit me up to thank me for a gig I got him YEARS ago that led to some other work for him," added Hannibal Buress. "I was in the middle of booking Isola Fest and booked him during the call. I was psyched to see him this weekend. RIP."
See more tributes below:
According to a GoFundMe page that was created for Cotton's family, there will be memorial/comedy shows in New York City and Philadelphia to celebrate his life. Dates are yet to be announced.