Chris Cuomo Stepping Away From His Radio Show After CNN Firing

Chris Cuomo is taking a step back from other obligations after his CNN firing.

The journalist shared that he will no longer be doing his SiriusXM radio show following his termination. In a statement posted on his social media on Monday, Cuomo, 51, noted that the recent events have been difficult for his family and he needs to "focus on what comes next."

"The way my time ended at CNN was hard. While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinary difficult. So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next," Cuomo posted, writing that he's taking time off from his radio show. "I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there. I also want to express my sincere appreciation for my loyal listeners."

He added that he "will miss our conversations a great deal - but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future."

On Saturday, CNN fired Cuomo from his position as host of Cuomo Prime Time. The news came less than a week after the newsman was indefinitely suspended amid newly surfaced documents that indicated he was more deeply involved in helping his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, build a legal defense against multiple allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," the cable network said in a statement. "We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately."

CNN added that "while in the process of that review, additional information" came to light and that they would "investigate as appropriate."

Shortly after his firing, Cuomo released a statement, writing, "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."

The firing brought an end to Cuomo's eight-year run at the network. He joined in February 2013 to co-host a morning show, before rising to the primetime slot. For more on his removal, see below.

