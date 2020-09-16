Chris Ellis, 'Street Outlaws' Star, Dead at 39

Chris Ellis has died. According to an online obituary, Ellis, a mechanic who appeared on Discovery Channel's Street Outlaws, died on Sept. 9 at his Oklahoma City home.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Ellis died of an apparent heroin overdose.

Ellis' roommate and two friends broke down his locked door and found him deceased after not hearing from him for two days, the outlet reports. After police arrived, they stated that he could've been dead for "several days," per the outlet.

Ellis, who was known by the nickname "Kentucky," was a cast member on the first season of Street Outlaws in 2013. He continued to make appearances on the show until 2018.

Ellis is survived by his mother, Loleta Sullins; brothers Robbie Ellis, Quentin Ellis, and Logan Justice; and sisters, Amanda Scothorn, Alana Messer, and Amanda Whobrey. He will be laid to rest in a graveside service on Friday.

