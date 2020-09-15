Chris Evans Speaks Out About His 'Embarrassing' NSFW Photo Blunder

Chris Evans is taking his NSFW photo leak over the weekend in stride. The 39-year-old actor appeared on The Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday, and commented on the headline-making situation.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story from the weekend, Evans appeared to accidentally post a screen recording from his phone, which showed a glimpse at his phone’s camera roll -- including a revealing photo of his private parts. When host Tamron Hall asked Evans about trending on Twitter, he had a sense of humor as he repeatedly shook his head.

"Something happened this weekend?" he joked.

The Marvel star did thank his fans for their support.

"It was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments," he said. "Things happen. It's embarrassing, but you gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have pretty fantastic fans who came to my support. That was really, really nice."

Evans also joked about the situation on Twitter on Monday, taking the opportunity to advocate for a good cause.

"Now that I have your attention … VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" he wrote.

The tweet now has over 1 million likes.

To see how other stars like Mark Ruffalo and Chrissy Teigen reacted to his photo leak, watch the video below.

