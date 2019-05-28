Chris Hemsworth is sharing his thoughts on the possible cinematic future of Thor, his Marvel alter ego.

The 35-year-old actor covers the latest issue of Variety and in his interview with the publication, he addresses speculation concerning the God of Thunder's future in the MCU considering Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. left Captain America and Iron Man behind with Avengers: Endgame.

"I'd still love to do more, to be honest," he says. "And I don't know what the plan is. I feel like we've opened up such a different character. I feel more energized for the possibility of where it could go. But I'll use that in other places and other characters if it's the end here."

In the blockbuster film's final scenes, Thor was leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy, which includes Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff). Quill and Thor were locked in a power struggle, paving the way for plenty of comedy and drama, should the films' creators decide to carry on with his story.

During the interview, Hemsworth also discusses Thor's special arc in the film, which found the Asgardian overweight and emotionally distraught after Thanos' (Josh Brolin) devastating snap in Avengers: Infinity War. He revealed that the filmmakers originally intended to return Thor to his muscly self midway through the film, a decision that he fought.

Cliff Watts for Variety

"I like that anything goes," he says of his character. "You're not locked into expectations. I enjoyed that version of Thor. It was so different than any other way I played the character. And then it took on a life of its own."

Hemsworth also admits that, right before filming started on 2016's female-led Ghostbusters remake, he considered quitting the project because he believed he wasn't prepared for his role.

"The night before I was shooting, I almost pulled out," he shares. "Three or four weeks prior, [director] Paul [Feig] said to me, 'I'm going to write up the character. Don't worry.' And then I got the script and nothing had changed…I was really scared walking onto that set. I had no real plan, so I was just feeding off of them, and I just felt ridiculous. So I used that."

It turns out improvisation saw the actor through while playing Kevin Beckman, the receptionist of the spook-fighting squad.

Hemsworth's next film, MIB: International, arrives in theaters on June 14.

SEE MORE FILM NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Hemsworth Reflects on Boyhood Memory After 'Avengers: Endgame' Handprint Ceremony

Chris Hemsworth Says the 'Avengers: Endgame' Premiere Is 'Bittersweet' (Exclusive)

Chris Hemsworth Frantically Screams While Riding Disneyland Rollercoaster -- Watch!

Related Gallery