Chris Hemsworth Encourages Brother Liam to 'Get in Shape' in Hilarious Birthday Message
Chris Hemsworth is proving that it no matter how famous you are, there’s still time to embarrass your younger brother on the internet. On Thursday, the Thor star celebrated his brother, Liam’s, 32nd birthday with a series of shirtless photos. While the pictures of Liam no doubt look good, Chris apparently thinks there's more work to be done.
“Happy birthday @liamhemsworth hopefully this is the year you finally get in shape and take care of yourself 😂💪,” he quipped in his post. “To help with your transformation I’m gonna gift you 10% off a @centrfit membership #familydiscount love you.”
Chris, 38, rounded out the tribute with a sweet baby picture of Liam.
Chris and Liam’s other famous brother, Luke, got in on the fun. “Big kisses brother Liam,” the oldest Hemsworth brother captioned the photo set that started with him kissing his brother on the cheek.
“Happy birthday! May your dryas up game always be strong @liamhemsworth,” he wrote.
Liam was receptive of all the birthday messages -- especially the one from Chris. The Hunger Games star responded to his brother’s birthday wishes with a video on his respective Instagram page, filmed in the gym.
“Hi guys, just wanted to thank everyone that sent me birthday wishes. You guys are awesome, I really do appreciate it," Liam says to the camera.
"Special thank you to my brother, Chris, for giving me 10 percent off of a Centr Fit membership. I mean, what a gift. The gift of health. Thank you, mate," he added. "That's really just the kick in the a** I needed to continue on my fitness journey. Here's to a happy, healthy year, everybody. Lots of love."
