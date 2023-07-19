Chris Hemsworth Pens Sweet Birthday Message to Wife Elsa Pataky 

Chris Hemsworth had a sweets-filled birthday celebration for his wife, Elsa Pataky!

On Tuesday, the Fast and the Furious actress celebrated her 47th birthday, and her husband took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

"Happy birthday to my partner in crime, love you always, here’s to many more 😘😘😘 @elsapataky," the Thor actor wrote.

The post led with a video of Hemsworth sitting next to the birthday girl as the table sings "Happy Birthday." At the end of the video, the Extraction actor jokes, "That's cake number 73."

In the pictures that follow, the couple snuggles close as they lean over the cake, before Pataky poses for a solo shot with a different dessert.

Hemsworth, 39, and Pataky, have been married since 2010 and share three children together -- daughter India, 11, and 9-year-old twins, Sasha and Tristan. Last week, the Limitless actor shared some fun pictures from their family vacation to Pataky's home country, Spain.

"A little fun in the sun in Spain 🇪🇸 #familyvacay @elsapatak," Hemsworth captioned the picture of him and Pataky showing off their muscles in swimwear.

Not only do the couple share sweet moments as parents, they lean on each other when it's time to train.

In 2022, Pataky spoke with ET about getting ready for her role in Interceptor.

"We were probably working out every day for, like, an hour and a half and then we started to prepare for the movie," she said. "We started just getting into all those fights, which is, like, three hours a day, four months before the movie. We were, like, every day learning all those moves. It's like this choreography that you have to go through."

She added, "Of course, Chris was holding my hand 'cause he knows and he's done this before, so he had a lot of advice for me."

The birthday celebrations are set to continue in the Pataky-Hemsworth household this summer. In August, Hemsworth is set to celebrate his milestone 40th birthday.

