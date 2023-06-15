Chris Hemsworth has already been a part of several epic franchises, but as an Australian, he might be the most excited to be part of Mad Max!

The Extraction 2 star is set to appear in Furiosa, the upcoming film that serves as both a prequel and sequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular character, Imperator Furiosa, which was originated by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road.

"The young kid in me who grew up on watching Mad Max and those films -- that franchise has been running for 45 years," he marveled. "To be involved in it in any shape or form was a dream, working with George Miller was the most incredible experience I've ever had."

However, there wasn't much more that Hemsworth could say about the role, noting, "It's a bit like working in the Marvel films... I can't give you nothing."

What he can talk about is Extraction 2, the sequel to his high-octane Netflix thriller, in which Hemsworth stars as mercenary-for-hire Tyler Rake, who gets sent on a harrowing new mission that included plenty of death-defying stunts, many of which Hemsworth performed himself.

"Everything that Sam Hargrave, our director, pitched me... I had both the enthusiasm and the excitement on one side of the brain and the fear and the hesitation on the other," he said of the filming experience. "I gotta say being on the top of a train moving 50 miles per hour with a helicopter flying backwards about 20 feet in front of me was pretty intimidating, but it gives the film a visceral energy and a spontaneity and an authenticity that I don't think you get if you tried to do that on a green screen."

But will he let his kids watch? Hemsworth shares three kids -- 11-year-old daughter India and 9-year-old twins sons Sasha and Tristan -- with wife Elsa Pataky, and while he admitted that Extraction 2 is a bit too mature for his kids, he's grateful that they're old enough to understand what's real and what's movie magic.

"I've brought them on so many film sets, when I tell them you can't watch that, it's rated M or it's rated MA, they're like, 'Dad, we know it's tomato sauce, we know it's fake,'" he said with a laugh.

Extraction 2 premieres June 16 on Netflix.

