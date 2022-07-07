Botched star Dr. Paul Nassif mourned the death of his brother, Chris, on Thursday, who died unexpectedly a day prior on July 6th.

"He was a beloved brother, father, husband and uncle," Nassif wrote on Twitter. "This was an unexpected and tragic event that has caused extreme sadness for us all.The Nassif family appreciates you respecting their privacy at this time."

Yesterday, on July 6th, we lost my older brother Chris Nassif, Sr. He was a beloved brother, father, husband and uncle. This was an unexpected and tragic event that has caused extreme sadness for us all.



The Nassif family appreciates you respecting their privacy at this time. — Dr. Paul S. Nassif (@DrPaulNassif) July 7, 2022

On Instagram, the plastic surgeon-turned reality star wrote a longer tribute. "Chris Nassif was, and always will be, a legend.

"Nowadays, our world is obsessed with super heroes, but growing up… he was mine," Nassif shared, explaining that his brother was a successful Hollywood producer. After graduating from the University of Southern California, Chris became the youngest person in the United States to found a talent agency, and led CNA and Diverse Talent Group for over 35 years. Per his website, Chris was also a reserve deputy for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Inglewood School Police Department. He was on the Homeland Security Advisory Council Region 1 and a board member of the Sheriff's Youth Foundation for Los Angeles County.

"When push comes to shove, there is no one on this planet that will have your back like your big brother," Nassif continued on Instagram. "Please keep our family in your prayers during this unimaginably difficult time… I only had one brother, and he was the best brother I could’ve hoped for."

Chris' cause of death has not yet been released.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston Mourns 'Morning Show' Assistant Gunnar Mortensen

How Chadwick Boseman's Estate Will Be Distributed Without a Will

Dani Hampson’s Family Pays Tribute After She Died on Her and Tom Mann's Wedding Day

‘One Tree Hill’ Actress Bevin Prince’s Husband William Friend Dead at 33 By Lightning Strike This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery