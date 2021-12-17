Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault By a Third Woman

A third woman has accused Chris Noth of sexual assault. The latest claim comes a day after two women came forward accusing the 67-year-old actor of sexual assault. Noth has vehemently denied all allegations.

In a new report by The Daily Beast, a 30-year-old female tech executive, who goes by the pseudonym Ava, alleges she was sexually assaulted by the Sex and the City actor when she was 18 and he was 55.

The alleged incident occurred while she was working as a hostess and lounge singer at the Midtown Manhattan restaurant Da Marino in 2010. With regards to Ava's allegations, Noth’s publicist said in a statement to The Daily Beast that Noth "denies this as ever happening and has no idea who this woman is."

Ava claims that when Noth would go to Da Marino he was always intoxicated, and one night he told her boss that he wanted to sing with her. That night, she claims that they spoke about her career and hometown, "as he repeatedly pulled her onto his lap while groping her and 'pressing me onto his erection.'"

She claims that at the end of her shift, around 1 a.m., she was in her manager's office when Noth allegedly entered the room and began kissing her and pressing her body against the desk. According to her account, Noth pulled down her tights to digitally penetrate her and felt her tampon, asking her if she was at the end of her period and continued to grope her.

She claims that to make him stop, she convinced him that she would go "meet him somewhere else." He then allegedly told her he would send a car once he got to his apartment. Ava claims she got a text from Noth when he got home but that she never replied. The following day, she called her parents and told them what happened.

Ava also claims that during a phone call with the restaurant's owner, the person rejected her claims about Noth.

The article notes that at the height of #MeToo, Ava wrote a Facebook post about the incident but did not name Noth. She waited for accusations against Noth to come out, but he "was never the headline. His name was never in the lists."

On Thursday, in a The Hollywood Reporter report, one woman alleged she met Noth in 2004 when she was 22 and working in Los Angeles. The woman claimed that they went back to his place, where he allegedly raped her.

The second woman claimed that she met Noth in New York City in 2015 when she was 25. She alleged that she went on a date with the actor and agreed to go to his place after, when he also sexually assaulted her.

Amid reports that the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the L.A. woman's account, Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD Public Communications Group Media Relations Division told ET, "The Department is still looking into the nature of the report, and trying to narrow down when, where or if a report was filed."

An attorney for Noth also told ET, "LAPD never opened an investigation into this matter. Neither Mr. Noth, nor any of his representatives have been contacted by law enforcement."

