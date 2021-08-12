Chris Noth Is In Bed With Sarah Jessica Parker in New 'Sex and the City' Series Pic
And Just Like That....Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big are back in bed together! On Wednesday, Chris Noth took to Instagram to share a new photo of him and Sarah Jessica Parker cozied up in bed, from the set of HBO Max's Sex and the City revival.
"Just like the old days!," Noth captioned the photo of him looking lovingly at a sleepy Parker.
Parker commented on the photo, writing, "We overslept. Again. X."
The new pic comes less than a week after the onscreen couple took to Instagram to share some sweet snaps of their reunion.
In Parker's post, Carrie smiles happily as Big sweetly holds her face. Big's wedding ring is visible in the shot, a fact that's of note as some fans have expressed concern that the revival may serve to break up the pair.
"These 2," Parker, 56, captioned the photo. "I bet they stay out late tonight."
Noth, 66, commented on Parker's photo with several whiskey glass emojis, before sharing a pic of his own. In Noth's snap, Carrie has her arm wrapped around Big's neck as the pair sit side-by-side.
"Together again!" Noth wrote alongside the shot.
The actors starred as Carrie and John James "Mr. Big" Preston, an on-again, off-again couple, throughout Sex and the City's 10 season run. The pair finally tied the knot in the series' 2008 flick, and continued their relationship in the film's sequel two years later.
Earlier this month, the actors were spotted on set, with Parker's Carrie wearing a polka dot skirt, a fitted backless top, and a pink headband and heels, while Noth's Big looked dapper in a suit.
Watch the video below for more on And Just Like That...
