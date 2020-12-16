Olivia Wilde is using her power as the hottest rising director in town for good: Bringing Chris Pine and Harry Styles together onscreen for collective pleasure. The very handsome men co-star in her sophomore feature, Don't Worry Darling, a thriller starring Florence Pugh as a 1950s housewife questioning her utopian neighborhood.

"The aesthetic of the movie is beautiful. The story is so compelling and so fun and so dark and twisted," Pine told ET while promoting his new film, Wonder Woman 1984. Confirming that he's wrapped filming on Darling, he added, "Shooting was wonderful. Olivia is very clear about what she wants."

Of his castmates, he said, "Florence is an incredible actress. I can't speak more highly of her. This is the second time I've worked with her" -- following 2018's Outlaw King -- "and every time I work with her, I say, 'I have to meet your parents, because however they raised you, they should be teaching seminars.'"

"Harry Styles is an absolute delight. He's one of the most professional people I've ever met. Couldn't be kinder, more gracious, I mean, really, I was stunned by this kid. He's off-the-charts cool," Pine added. "It's a great cast. You know, life is short, so hopefully you get a chance to make good art with people you really enjoy, and I've been really, really lucky in that regard."

In the meantime, Pine reprises his role as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984, which is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on Christmas Day. "People should go out and see this film, rent it at home, enjoy the ever-living daylights out of it, watch it a bunch of times, make some popcorn, get some Milk Duds," Pine exclaimed. "This is grandma's chicken soup for 2020. We've had a bad year. This movie's got great romance, it's funnier than hell, it's all sorts of awesome fun."

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Pine Reveals Newfound Obsession With Fanny Packs (Exclusive)

'WW84' Director Patty Jenkins Talks HBO Max Debut and a Threequel

Harry Styles' Evolution From Boy Bander to Bona Fide Pop Superstar