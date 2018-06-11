Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Recall Kids' 'Mind-Blowing' 'Jurassic World 2' Set Visit (Exclusive)

The only people more excited to be on the set of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom than Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard were their kids.

ET's Cameron Mathison visited the stars of the dino-tastic extravaganza on set in Hawaii, where they opened up about what it was like for their children to come and see the behind-the-scenes magic of big-budget Hollywood filmmaking.

"[They had] ridiculous amount of fun. It's a Jurassic movie," said Howard, who shares an 11-year-old son, Theodore, and a 6-year-old daughter, Beatrice, with husband Seth Gabel.

"We've got a lot of animatronics on this movie, so they came on those days when half a million dollar puppets are being manipulated by a team of professionals, and they even put on a little show for them," recalled Pratt, who shares a 5-year-old son, Jack, with ex Anna Faris.

"It's pretty extraordinary," Pratt continued, recalling the animatronics his son had a chance to experience. "Baby Blue, the raptor, or a T-Rex that's 15 feet tall and just looks at [Jack] and winks at him. It was mind-blowing. It's like Chuck E. Cheese on steroids."

For Howard, having her kids visit her on set was "especially meaningful" because of her own experiences visiting her famous father, two-time Oscar-winning director Ron Howard, on the set of his films when she was little.

"I grew up on movie sets. A lot of movies that my dad was doing had these kinds of elements. [On] Cocoon, I put on the alien costume, [during] Splash I put on the mermaid outfit," Howard recalled.

"It's something that I just remember from my childhood and I think my childhood is all the more vivid because of it," she added. "So getting to have my kids here and knowing they are experiencing a version of that, it is incredible."

Fans will get the chance to experience the might and majesty of Hollywood's most terrifying predators when Pratt and Howard face off against wild dinosaurs once again in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which stampedes into theaters June 22.

Check out the video below for a look at the blockbuster action adventure.

