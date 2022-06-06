Chris Pratt took a break from daddy duty to hit the carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Pratt Monday night about re-joining his co-stars ahead of the film's opening weekend after he and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, welcomed their second child together last month.

"It feels so great. We're here in Los Angeles. It's a thrill to be here," Pratt gushed. "It's the third time we've done a big Jurassic premiere here, and I'm just thrilled to be here."

With Dominion being the final installment in the Jurassic World trilogy, the 42-year-old actor said he's soaking up every moment of the wild ride while it lasts.

"Listen, I'm doing everything I can to drink up every single second of this, 'cause I know that this is an incredible blessing to be here," he said. "Will I miss it? I'm certain I will, but I'm not gonna spend a second of this present moment thinking about it, I'm just gonna try to be here and be in it, you know what I mean? 'Cause, it's obviously a very special night."

While the experience was an arduous one, Pratt said it was a fun film to make, not only because of the crazy scenes he got to shoot alongside real-life dinosaurs but also for the chance to work with the OG Jurassic Park crew: Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

"Doing the movie, it was eight long months of incredibly arduous work," Pratt admitted. "Granted, we got to ride some horses, we got to run from some real dinosaurs, we got to work with some amazing actual animatronic dinosaurs, and I got to spend time with Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern and Sam Neill, so I'm goofing around -- it was actually very fun."

Pratt who welcomed daughter Eloise just weeks ago with his wife, told ET that being at the premiere is like going from zero to 60 in "no seconds" after changing diapers at home just "seconds" before stepping onto the red carpet.

"It's like going from zero to 60 in no seconds," Pratt revealed. "At home, it's really kind of zero, which I love. I've shifted into a gear that feels so nice. I'm at home with mama and babies, and it's just fantastic man, I love it."

He continued, "And then to be here, it's like, 'Wait, what happened? Two seconds ago, I was changing diapers and here I am.' But I love it."

While time is surely flying, Pratt said kids have a way of making you slow down and see the world through their eyes.

"Kids have an amazing way of making you slow down and appreciate little," Pratt shared.

With the slower pace and extra time at home, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said he's been able to spend more time with the couple's firstborn, Lyla, who is just 22 months old.

"My daughter, Lyla, is 22 months now, and I've kind of spent a lot more time with her now that mama is with new baby, Eloise," he revealed. "And so, I'm just out like, looking at snails and leaves and grass and playing with bubbles. The other day, I had a two-hour session on bubbles, I was like, 'They are amazing, it's been a long -- I'm 42 years old, bubbles, man!' That's where it's at."

In addition to Lyla and Eloise, Pratt is also a dad to son, Jack, 9, -- from the star’s first marriage to Anna Farris.

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters June 10.

