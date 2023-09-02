Chris Rock is no longer trapped at the Burning Man Festival. The 58-year-old comedian made it out after he and Diplo hitched a ride with a fan who offered them a ride on the back of his pickup truck.

The famous DJ took to Instagram moments ago and posted a video showing him, Rock and a few others in the bed of a pickup truck. Diplo shared that they walked for six miles before someone offered them a ride. The comedian rocked a New York Knicks jacket, black hat and shades. After getting out of dodge Rock made it clear what he wanted next, a cold brew!

Shortly after Diplo shared the update on Instagram, the Washoe County Sheriff's Department announced the closure of the entrance to Burning Man for the remainder of the event, which was slated to run until Monday. Officials are asking people to avoid the area or "you will be turned around."

For most of the day it seemed like Rock would be among the thousands upon thousands who would be stuck at Burning Man, after a heavy rainstorm pummeled Nevada's Black Rock Desert. The inclement weather triggered a "shelter in place" order and festival organizers implored attendees to conserve food and water.

Rock had been documenting the experience on his Instagram Stories, which included a since-expired Story in which he shared that "because of the flooding, the port-o-potties reportedly can't be emptied. And because the gates are closed, people can't get in to fill generators or deliver supplies."

Rock later posted, on Saturday morning, a short video showing the heavy mud making it impossible to get around the area. Another attendee posted a video on TikTok showing him walking in ankle-deep mud. The Burning Man X account on Friday offered a grim update.

"For anyone in BRC, help each other stay safe. The gate and airport in and out of Black Rock City remain closed," the tweet read. "Ingress and egress are halted for the time being. Stay prepared for adverse weather conditions continuing through the night and into Saturday."

Chris Rock / Instagram

The area was rocked with heavy rain Friday night and into Saturday morning. As of Saturday afternoon, only emergency vehicles are allowed to go in and out of Black Rock City in northwest Nevada.

Festival organizers have said more rain is expected overnight Saturday, with rain and thunderstorms expected to batter the area early Sunday morning and continue into the afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood watch will remain in effect in the area through Monday morning.

There's upwards of 70,000 attendees at Burning Man, and at this point it's unclear when they'll be given the clear to go home. The Burning Man Festival -- described as "a global ecosystem of artists, makers, and community organizers who co-create art, events, and local initiatives" -- commenced the summer of 1986 in San Francisco. The festival moved to Nevada in 1991.

RELATED CONTENT: