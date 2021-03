When movie theaters dimmed their lights due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, our homes became a cinema in the time of coronavirus, with certain films made available on VOD or to stream much earlier than expected. Most of the movies slated to arrive throughout the summer, however, were bumped to a later date.

Black Widow and No Time to Die, as well as sequels to A Quiet Place, Ghostbusters and Top Gun, were among the many films that saw their original release dates come and go. Below, ET has compiled a comprehensive guide to keep track of the changing release dates, which we will continue to update as more dates are announced (or announced dates are further postponed).

A Quiet Place Part II

Original release date: March 20, 2020

New release date: May 31, 2021

Antlers

Original release date: April 17, 2020

New release date: October 29, 2021

Avatar 2

Original release date: Dec. 17, 2021

New release date: Dec. 16, 2022

Avatar 3

Original release date: Dec. 22, 2023

New release date: Dec. 20, 2024

Avatar 4

Original release date: Dec. 19, 2025

New release date: Dec. 18, 2026

Avatar 5

Original release date: Dec. 17, 2027

New release date: Dec. 22, 2028

The Batman

Original release date: Oct. 1, 2021

New release date: March 4, 2022

Bios

Original release date: Oct. 2, 2020

New release date: April 16, 2021

Black Adam

Original release date: Dec. 22, 2021

New release date: TBA

Black Widow

Original release date: May 1, 2020

New release date: July 9, 2021 (in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access)

Bob's Burgers

Original release date: July 17, 2020

New release date: April 9, 2021

Candyman

Original release date: June 12, 2020

New release date: Aug. 27, 2021

Captain Marvel 2

Original release date: July 8, 2022

New release date: Nov. 11, 2022

Cinderella

Original release date: Feb. 5, 2021

New release date: July 16, 2021

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Original release date: November 13, 2020

New release date: November 5, 2021

Coming 2 America

Original release date: Aug. 7, 2020

New release date: March 5, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video

The Conjuring 3

Original release date: Sept. 11, 2020

New release date: June 4, 2021

Death on the Nile

Original release date: Oct. 9, 2020

New release date: Feb. 11, 2022

Deep Water

Original release date: Nov. 13, 2020

New release date: Jan. 14, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Original release date: May 7, 2021

New release date: Nov. 5, 2021

Dungeons & Dragons

Original release date: Nov. 19, 2021

New release date: May 7, 2022

Dune

Original release date: Dec. 18, 2020

New release date: Oct. 1, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max

Untitled Elvis Movie

Original release date: Oct. 1, 2021

New release date: June 3, 2022

Eternals

Original release date: Nov. 6, 2020

New release date: Nov. 5, 2021

F9

Original release date: May 22

New release date: June 25, 2021

Fatherhood

Original release date: Oct. 23, 2020

New release date: June 18, 2021 on Netflix

The Flash

Original release date: June 3, 2022

New release date: Nov. 4, 2022

The Forever Purge

Original release date: July 10, 2020

New release date: TBA

Free Guy

Original release date: July 3, 2020

New release date: Aug. 13, 2021

The French Dispatch

Original release date: July 24, 2020

New release date: TBD

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Original release date: July 10, 2021

New release date: Nov. 11, 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong

Original release date: Nov. 20, 2020

New release date: May 31, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max

The Green Knight

Original release date: May 29, 2020

New release date: July 30, 2021

Halloween Kills

Original release date: Oct. 16, 2020

New release date: Oct. 15, 2021

Halloween Ends

Original release date: Oct. 15, 2021

New release date: Oct. 14, 2022

Infinite

Original release date: Aug. 7, 2020

New release date: May 28, 2021

In the Heights

Original release date: June 26, 2020

New release date: June 18, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max

Jackass

Original release date: July 2, 2021

New release date: Sept. 3, 2021

John Wick: Chapter 4

Original release date: May 21, 2021

New release date: May 27, 2022

Jungle Cruise

Original release date: July 24, 2020

New release date: July 30, 2021

Jurassic World: Dominion

Original release date: June 11, 2021

New release date: June 10, 2022

The King's Man

Original release date: Feb. 14, 2020

New release date: Dec. 22, 2021

King Richard

Original release date: Nov. 25, 2020

New release date: Nov. 19, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max

The Last Duel

Original release date: Dec. 25

New release date: Oct. 15, 2021

Last Night in Soho

Original release date: Sept. 25, 2020

New release date: April 23, 2021

Man from Toronto

Original release date: Nov. 20, 2020

New release date: TBA

The Many Saints of Newark

Original release date: Sept. 25, 2020

New release date: Sept. 24, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max

Matrix 4

Original release date: May 21, 2021

New release date: Dec. 22, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max

Minecraft

Original release date: March 4, 2022

New release date: TBD

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Original release date: July 3, 2020

New release date: July 1, 2022

Mission: Impossible 7

Original release date: July 23, 2021

New release date: Nov. 19, 2021

Mission: Impossible 8

Original release date: Aug. 5, 2022

New release date: Nov. 4, 2022

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Original release date: Sept. 18, 2020

New release date: 2021 on Netflix

Morbius

Original release date: July 31, 2020

New release date: January 21, 2022

Mortal Kombat

Original release date: Jan. 15, 2021

New release date: April 16, 2021

The Nightingale

Original release date: Dec. 25, 2020

New release date: TBA

No Time to Die

Original release date: April 10, 2020

New release date: Oct. 8, 2021

Untitled Paranormal Activity Movie

Original release date: March 19, 2021

New release date: March 4, 2022

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Original release date: April 3, 2020

New release date: June 11, 2021

Raya and the Last Dragon

Original release date: Nov. 25, 2020

New release date: March 5, 2021 (also on Disney+ with Premier Access)

Respect

Original release date: Dec. 2020

New release date: Aug. 13, 2021

Ron's Gone Wrong

Original release date: Feb. 26, 2021

New release date: April 23, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Original release date: Feb. 12, 2021

New release date: Sept. 3, 2021

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Original release date: Nov. 4, 2022

New release date: June 2, 2023

Sing 2

Original release date: July 2, 2021

New release date: Dec. 22, 2021

Snake Eyes

Original release date: Oct. 23, 2020

New release date: Oct. 22, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Original release date: July 16, 2021

New release date: Dec. 17, 2021

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel

Original release date: April 8, 2022

New release date: Oct. 7, 2022

Spiral: From The Book of Saw

Original release date: May 15, 2020

New release date: May 14, 2021

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Original release date: May 22, 2020

New release date: March 4, 2021 on Paramount+

The Tiger's Apprentice

Original release date: Feb. 11, 2022

New release date: Feb. 10, 2023

Thor: Love and Thunder

Original release date: Nov. 5, 2021

New release date: May 6, 2022

The Tomorrow War

Original release date: Dec. 25

New release date: July 23, 2021

Top Gun: Maverick

Original release date: June 24, 2020

New release date: July 2, 2021

Uncharted

Original release date: March 5, 2021

New release date: Feb. 11, 2022

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Original release date: Oct. 2, 2020

New release date: Sept. 17, 2021

Vivo

Original release date: April 16, 2021

New release date: June 4, 2021

West Side Story

Original release date: Dec. 18, 2020

New release date: Dec. 10, 2021

Without Remorse

Original release date: Sept. 18, 2020

New release date: Feb. 26, 2021

The 355

Original release date: Jan. 15, 2021

New release date: January 14, 2022

