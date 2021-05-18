Chrishell Stause is focusing on herself amid her ex-husband, Justin Hartley's, surprise marriage to Sofia Pernas.

A source told ET on Monday that 44-year-old Hartley and 31-year-old Pernas are married and that their ceremony was private after the two wore matching wedding rings at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. News of Hartley and Pernas' nuptials came just four months after the actor finalized his divorce from Stause.

A source tells ET that 39-year-old Stause is a little taken aback by the speed of Hartley and Pernas' relationship.

"Chrishell feels like things happened pretty fast between Justin and Sofia and she is a little surprised by their marriage," the source says. "Chrishell is trying to stay positive and busy. She is focused on her real estate career, filming Selling Sunset, and surrounding herself with good friends and loved ones."

Hartley filed for divorce from Stause in November 2019 after two years of marriage. The This Is Us star began dating Pernas, his former The Young and the Restless co-star, last May.

"Once Justin’s divorce was finalized in February, it made the next step of marrying Sofia more of a reality," a source told ET on Monday.

Season 3 of Selling Sunset addressed Hartley and Stause's shocking split. Stause said that Hartley had blindsided her with their breakup, texting her that he had filed for divorce 45 minutes before news broke.

"I obviously really truly love him and it's unfortunate the way that everything happened and the timing of everything, because I still had a month to go of shooting the show when this all went down," she also told ET. "Hopefully we can get to a place where one day we will look back at this and laugh, I don't know… hopefully. It's very unfortunate and relationships are hard."

Meanwhile, Hartley told ET last July that he was "a happy guy."

"I sleep like a baby. I don't have anything on my mind," he said. "I treat people the way I want to be treated and I have lovely friends who love me and I love them. And I've got this wonderful daughter, and I've got a great family, and I am a very, very lucky, lucky individual."

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Hartley Talks ‘This Is Us’ Season 5 and Life After Divorce (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Are Married

Chrishell Stause Says She's 'Off of Men' Following Keo Motsepe Split

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Wear Matching Rings at MTV Awards

Related Gallery