Chrishell Stause took Keo Motsepe home for the holidays.

The Selling Sunset star and the Dancing With the Stars pro celebrated their first Christmas as a couple. The two, who went public with their new relationship earlier this month, headed to Stause's family's home and even wore matching festive onesies.

"Introduced @keo_motsepe to the fam. He fit right in 😜😍🎄" Stause wrote alongside a slideshow of family pics. "Merry Christmas everyone from mine to yours!!! Sending you all so much love💕"

She also included a note to people who criticized her for gathering with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic. Stause explained that she understands everyone's concerns, adding, "I understand you won’t agree, but at least so you can see where I am coming from - This is my immediate family and we all are able to test before and after. This is the first Christmas without our mom we felt important to be there for each other in a tough year."

She added that "Keo brought such welcomed happiness and selfishly I posted in a very happy moment."

The dancer also posted a snapshot of the two together, adding, "Merry Christmas everyone 🎄🎄🎄 lots of love #metthefamily😉."

The two have gotten very close over the last couple of weeks, even vacationing in Mexico with DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko and his new girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo.

"Chrishell and Keo have been seeing each other for a couple of weeks now, and haven't been shy about showing PDA in front of the other Dancing with the Stars cast members," a source told ET shortly after they went Instagram official. "Everyone has been so supportive of their relationship. Things have been heating up and they're very into each other."

Last week, a source told ET, "Keo is in this for the long haul. He is head over heels in love with Chrishell," adding that his friends "want him to pump the brakes a little."

