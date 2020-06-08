Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's kids are getting fancy at home! Teigen took to Instagram on Sunday to document the tea party she threw for her daughter, 4-year-old Luna, and Luna's friend, Kennady. The model's son, 2-year-old Miles, also attended the backyard event.

Despite days-long planning, Teigen joked on her Instagram Story that the tea party turned out to be a "disaster" as Luna got cold and Kennady wanted to switch out the pizza for macaroni and cheese.

"kids. the ultimate humbler," Teigen joked on Twitter.

Though the kids may have requested a change in menu, their tea party table was decked out with floral china, strawberry shortcake tea, Oreo pops, cookies and macaroons.

Chrissy Teigen

Even with the party's setbacks, Teigen, Legend and their kids managed to pose for an adorable snap to document the day.

In the sweet pic, Legend sported a pink suit and a crisp, white shirt, while Teigen opted for a blush dress and matching hat. Meanwhile, Luna dressed up in a white dress and a pink, furry coat, while her little brother wore a cupcake T-shirt and black pants.

Luna's outfit took a lot of planning, as Teigen showed off another option her eldest child was considering just one day before the party. In that pic, Luna wore a blue gown, which she paired with a matching hat and coordinating parasol.

"Still planning tomorrow’s tea party. It’s two people. Two four year olds," Teigen captioned the shot. "I’m taking this very seriously and I am def way more excited than them."

