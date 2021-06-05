Chrissy Teigen is no longer part of Never Have I Ever.

A spokesperson for the Netflix show tells ET that the cookbook author and entrepreneur has decided to step away from a guest voiceover role in one episode of the upcoming second season of Never Have I Ever. The role is expected to be recast. No direct reason for her departure was stated. ET has reached out to Teigen's rep for comment.

Season 2 of the Mindy Kaling-executive produced show follows Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

Teigen's exit, however, comes after Courtney Stodden alleged in a Daily Beast interview that the 35-year-old mother of three used to send them disparaging comments on social media. "She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden said. "Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.'"

On May 12, Teigen publicly apologized to the 26-year-old model on Twitter, writing in part, "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullsh*t in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll."

She also added that she reached out to Stodden privately. "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am."

Stodden responded on Instagram saying she accepted her apology and forgave her, but noted that she "never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter."

Teigen has remained silent on social media ever since.

On Saturday, Teigen's husband, John Legend, posted an adorable Instagram photo of their daughter Luna "ready for her first dance recital." In the comments, fans wrote how they "miss Chrissy" and "want her back" on the platform.

