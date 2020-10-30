Chrissy Teigen Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With 'Black Swan' Look

Chrissy Teigen isn't letting the pandemic stop her from celebrating Halloween. The Cravings cookbook author -- who recently made her return to social media after her pregnancy loss -- shared her festive "household Halloween" costume on Instagram on Friday.

Teigen got all glammed up and dressed up as Natalie Portman's White Swan from the iconic thriller Black Swan. She also shared a close-up of her stunning makeup on her Instagram Story. Her family was also part of the fun, with husband John Legend dressing up as none other than Spider-Man.

"My spidey," Teigen captioned a pic with the two of them on the couch.

Instagram Story

Teigen also shared video of her daughter, Luna, getting her face painted during their "pod class."

Instagram Story

Over the last couple of days, Teigen has been sharing her festive Halloween treats on her Instagram Story. She's made spider-themed zebra cakes, caramel apples and mummified hot dogs.

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

Other celebs like Kim Kardashian West and Ciara have also gotten into the Halloween spirit. Meanwhile, stars like Tiffany Haddish showed off her toned bod and hard work as she channeled Nubia from the Wonder Woman comics.

See how other celebrities have gotten into the Halloween 2020 spirit, in the video below.

